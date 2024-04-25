RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as RB Leipzig lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an intriguing encounter at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best on the domestic front this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit held newly-crowned champions Bayer Leverkusen to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The hosts edged FC Heidenheim to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a slight edge over RB Leipzig and have won eight out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to RB Leipzig's seven victories.

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, RB Leipzig have won five of their six matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga - their best record against a single opponent in the competition during this period.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions and have managed to win three matches on the trot for the first time since December 2023.

Borussia Dortmund have picked up only 57 points from their 30 matches in the Bundesliga so far - their worst points tally at this stage of the competition since the 2020-21 season.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have flattered to deceive on the domestic front and will need to work hard to regain their place in the top four. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt have been impressive in recent weeks and will look to make their mark on Saturday.

RB Leipzig can pack a punch on their day and are in a purple patch. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lois Openda to score - Yes