RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2023

The DFB-Pokal is back in action with another round of matches this week as RB Leipzig lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in a crucial quarterfinal clash at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side slumped to a shocking 3-0 defeat at the hands of FSV Mainz over the weekend and has a point to prove going into this match.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The Ruhr Valley giants suffered a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of title rivals Bayern Munich in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against RB Leipzig and have won eight out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to RB Leipzig's five victories.

RB Leipzig have won three of their last four matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming in the previous meeting between the two teams in the Bundesliga last month.

The last six matches between the two teams in all competitions have witnessed only one clean sheet, with RB Leipzig achieving the feat in a 3-0 league victory against Borussia Dortmund in September last year.

The last six matches between the two teams in all competitions have produced an astonishing 24 goals, with RB Leipzig scoring 13 goals as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's 11 goals.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund were dealt a massive blow by Bayern Munich in the title race last week and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. The likes of Sebastien Haller and Jude Bellingham can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

RB Leipzig can pack a punch on their day but are also in the midst of a slump at the moment. Borussia Dortmund have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score - Yes

