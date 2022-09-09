RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Borussia Dortmund are back in action with another Bundesliga match this weekend as they take on RB Leipzig on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig are in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Shakthar Donetsk this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Ruhr Valley giants eased past Copenhagen by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have a good record against RB Leipzig and have won seven out of the 13 matches played between the two teams. RB Leipzig have managed four victories against Borussia Dortmund and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams in April this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for RB Leipzig. Borussia Dortmund were outplayed on the day and will need to prove their mettle in this match.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-D-D

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-W-W

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

RB Leipzig need to win this game

RB Leipzig

Dominik Szoboszlai has served his suspension and will be available for selection this weekend. Lukas Klostermann and Dani Olmo are currently injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Lukas Klostermann

Doubtful: Yussuf Poulsen, Josko Gvardiol

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund have a few injury concerns

Borussia Dortmund

Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with cancer and is unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future. Thorgan Hazard, Mateu Morey, and Mahmoud Dahoud are injured and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Thorgan Hazard, Mateu Morey, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Gregor Kobel

Doubtful: Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen

Unavailable: None

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Abdou Diallo; Benjamin Henrichs, Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer, David Raum; Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner, Dominik Szoboszlai

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Meyer; Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Marius Wolf; Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus; Giovani Reyna, Anthony Modeste

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to make the most of their purple patch this weekend. The likes of Julian Brandt and Giovani Reyna can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark on Saturday.

RB Leipzig have been in abysmal form so far and cannot afford to drop points in this match. Borussia Dortmund are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

