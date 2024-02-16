RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side was held to a 0-0 stalemate by SV Darmstadt last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won nine out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's three victories.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their seven matches against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga and have won each of their last three such matches in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach are winless in the second half of their Bundesliga season so far - their worst such record in the competition in over 10 years.

RB Leipzig have conceded 11 goals in their five matches in the Bundesliga in 2024 - more than any other team in the competition during this period.

Borussia Monchengladbach's matches away from home this season have witnessed 45 goals scored - the highest such tally in the competition.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

RB Leipzig have failed to make their mark since the turn of the year and will need to play out of their skins to move into the top four. The hosts have an excellent squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have struggled this season and will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lois Openda to score - Yes