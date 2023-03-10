RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023 

RB Leipzig host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday (March 11) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have had mixed results recently but remain alive in the race for the Bundesliga. Leipzig lost 2-1 to in-form Borussia Dortmund in their last league outing. They were already two goals down before Emil Forsberg netted a close-range consolation strike in the second half for his third league strike in as many games. Leipzig are fourth in the standings with 42 points from 23 games.

Monchengladbach, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season, finding themselves in the bottom half of the league table. They drew goalless against Freiburg in their last game. Monchengladbach perhaps deserved more from the game but squandered their chances before Ramy Bensebaini's second-half dismissal. The visitors are mid-table in tenth place with 30 points from 23 games.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Leipzig and Gladbach. The hosts have won seven of those games, while the visitors have won three.

Monchengladbach have won their last two games in this fixture after winning just one of their 11 before that.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in the fixture.

Leipzig have picked up 26 points at home this season. Only Dortmund (28) have picked up more.

Only one of Gladbach's eight league wins this season have come away from home.

Die Rotten Bullen have scored 46 goals in the top flight this season. Only Dortmund (47) and Bayern Munich (66) have scored more.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Leipzig have won just two of their last five league games. They have, however, lost just once at home since mid-September last year and will fancy their chances here.

Gladbach, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings, winning just two of their last eight league games. They have struggled on the road recently and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of their last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight matchups.)

