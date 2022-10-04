RB Leipzig vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2022

RB Leipzig will welcome Celtic to the Red Bull Arena on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 5).

Both teams failed to win their opening two games in Group F and will set out to get their campaign up and running.

Leipzig returned to winning ways on Saturday, comfortably seeing off Bochum 4-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Before that, they were on a two-game losing streak across competitions, conceding five goals and scoring none

Leipzig will now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they are rooted to the bottom of their group after losing their opening two games.

Like the hosts, Celtic, meanwhile, found their feet last weekend with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Motherwell. Before that, Ange Postecoglou’s men were on a three-game winless run, claiming one draw and two losses.

Celtic have picked up one point from their first two games in the Champions League and will now set out to claim their first win of the campaign.

RB Leipzig vs Celtic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Leipzig and Celtic. They met in Group B of the UEFA Europa League in 2018, with each team claiming a win apiece.

Leipzig head into Wednesday on a run of two defeats in their opening two Champions League games, scoring once and conceding six goals.

Celtic have managed just one win in their last four outings across competitions, losing twice and drawing one.

Leipzig are unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga, claiming three wins and a draw in four games.

Celtic have suffered just one away defeat since February, which came on September 18 when they were beaten 2-0 at St. Mirren.

RB Leipzig vs Celtic Prediction

Leipzig and Celtic have endured slow starts to their Champions League campaign but should take the game to each other in search of their first win. Leipzig, though, have been solid at home in recent weeks, so they could see off the Scottish giants.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Celtic

RB Leipzig vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in six of Leipzig’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Celtic’s last seven games.)

