RB Leipzig vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Fresh off the back of an emphatic 6-0 victory over Hertha Berlin, RB Leipzig welcome Club Brugge to Red Bull Arena in Group A of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The visitors stunned Paris Saint-Germain by securing a 1-1 draw in their group opener last week and will be looking to build on that performance.

RB Leipzig returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Hertha Berlin 6-0 in their Bundesliga encounter last time out.

Prior to that, Jesse Marsch’s men failed to taste victory in their previous four outings, picking up one draw and losing twice.

RB Leipzig will now return to the Champions League, where they suffered a thrilling 6-3 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their group opener.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge put on a sensational performance in their Group A curtain-raiser as they held European powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw.

Philippe Clement’s men head into Tuesday’s encounter off the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Belgian Pro League bottom-dweller Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games across all competitions and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

RB Leipzig vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a good note.

RB Leipzig Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Club Brugge Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-D

RB Leipzig vs Club Brugge Team News

RB Leipzig

Marcelo Sarrachi, Dani Olmo, Angelino and Marcel Halstenberg will all sit out the game as they are presently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Marcelo Sarrachi, Dani Olmo, Angelino, Marcel Halstenberg

Suspended: None

Club Brugge

The Belgians will have to cope without the services of Ruben Providence and Ruud Vomer, who have both been sidelined through injuries. Jose Izquierdo is also a major doubt.

Injured: Ruben Providence, Ruud Vomer

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Club Brugge Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol; Tyler Adams, Amadou Haidara; Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg, Dominik Szoboszlai; Yusuf Poulsen

Club Brugge Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Stanley Nsoki, Eduard Sobol; Matej Mitrovic, Eder Alvarez Balanta, Hans Vanaken; Charles De Ketelaere, Bas Dost, Noa Lang

RB Leipzig vs Club Brugge Prediction

Following their display against PSG, Club Brugge have shown they have what it takes to compete with the big boys in the group.

However, we predict Leipzig will carry on the momentum from their emphatic victory last time out and pick up their first win of the group stages.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Club Brugge

Edited by Peter P