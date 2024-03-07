RB Leipzig vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

RB Leipzig will welcome Darmstadt to the Red Bull Arena (Leipzig) in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

After losing narrowly to reigning champions Bayern Munich last month, they bounced back with a 4-1 away win over Bochum last week. Dani Olmo equalized for Leipzig in the 30th minute, and second-half goals from Loïs Openda and Yussuf Poulsen helped them register a comeback win.

They put up a strong fight against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday, playing a 1-1 draw. Willi Orbán equalized just three minutes after Vinicius Junior broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Madrid progressed to the next round thanks to their lead on aggregate.

The visitors are winless in their last 17 league outings, and with just two wins in 24 league games this season, they are at the bottom of the league table. They lost 6-0 at home to Augsburg last week, their second-biggest loss of the season.

RB Leipzig vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times across all competitions since 2013. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the hosts having a 6-1 lead in wins.

The hosts have a 100% record in three Bundesliga meetings against the visitors, scoring nine goals while conceding just once.

The reverse fixture ended in a 3-1 away win for RB Leipzig, with Darmstadt scoring their first Bundesliga goal against the hosts.

Leipzig have suffered two losses and registered two wins in their four Bundesliga home games in 2024.

The visitors have failed to score in five of their eight league games in 2024.

Leipzig have a 100% home record against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

RB Leipzig vs Darmstadt Prediction

Die Roten Bullen have won three of their last five league outings, scoring 11 goals while conceding just five times. They have registered two wins on the spin at home in the Bundesliga while keeping clean sheets, and will look to continue that form in this match.

Lukas Klostermann is the only absentee for head coach Marco Rose due to a thigh injury while Openda, who was on the bench last week, should return to the starting XI.

Die Lilien head into the match on a 17-game winless run in the Bundesliga, suffering 11 defeats. They have just one win in their last 13 away games in the Bundesliga, which is cause for concern. They have scored just three goals while conceding 13 goals in seven meetings against the hosts and might struggle here.

They also have a lengthy absentee list for the trip to Leipzig, which adds to their woes. Captain Fabian Holland became the latest name on the treatment table after being subbed off against Augsburg last week.

With that in mind, and considering the contrast in form between the two teams, the hosts are expected to register a comfortable win, and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Darmstadt

RB Leipzig vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Loïs Openda to score or assist any time - Yes