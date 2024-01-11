RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 5-2 defeat at the hands of SC Freiburg last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts edged St. Gallen to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a slight edge over Eintracht Frankfurt and have won five out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's four victories.

RB Leipzig have won each of their last two matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions - as many victories as they had achieved in the 13 such games preceding this run.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-0 margin against FSV Mainz in April last year.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost their last four matches away from home in all competitions - twice as many defeats as they had suffered in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won their first Bundesliga match of the year in four of the last five calendar years.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

RB Leipzig have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and will need to work hard to keep their place in the top four. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt have slumped over the past month and will need a resurgence to put up a fight this weekend. RB Leipzig are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lois Openda to score - Yes