RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

The DFB Pokal culminates in a potentially exciting final this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in a crucial encounter at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent over the course of their campaign. The Eagles edged SC Freiburg to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Saxon outfit eased past FC Schalke 04 by a 4-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of the 15 games that have been played between the two teams.

RB Leipzig managed to win the previous meeting between the two teams this year and consequently ended a winless run of seven matches in all competitions against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The last six matches between the two teams have produced four draws, with the drawn games featuring a total of only four goals between them.

Alongside Werder Bremen's Niclas Fullkrug, RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku has been the most prolific player in the Bundesliga this season and has scored 16 goals in the competition.

After a winless run of three matches that included two defeats in the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt concluded their league campaign with an unbeaten run of three matches.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

RB Leipzig have been in impressive form this season and will look to round their campaign off with a trophy. Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt have shown flashes of potential this season but have a few issues to address ahead of this match. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christopher Nkunku to score - Yes

