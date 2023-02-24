RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2023

Fifth-placed RB Leipzig will entertain sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt at the Red Bull Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts lead the visitors by just one point in the league table.

Both teams returned to winning ways in their previous outings, with Leipzig recording a 3-0 away win against Wolfsburg last Saturday. Emil Forsberg opened the scoring in the 14th minute while Dominik Szoboszlai and Konrad Laimer scored late in the second half.

They met Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and were able to hold the Premier League giants to a 1-1 draw.

Frankfurt recorded a 2-0 home win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga last Saturday courtesy of an own goal from Marco Friedl and Randal Kolo Muani's second-half strike.

They also took part in the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday, suffering a 2-0 defeat against Napoli.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 14 times in all competitions since 2017. They have contested these games closely, with the visitors having a narrow 4-3 lead and seven games have ended in draws.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the hosts and recorded an emphatic 4-0 win in the reverse fixture in September.

RB Leipzig are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 matches in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt are undefeated in their last four away games in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last five Bundesliga outings while the visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last five league games.

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in their six games at Saturday's venue against the hosts, with the last two meetings ending in draws.

RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt have the third-best (43) and the fourth-best (42) attacking record in the Bundesliga this season.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Die Roten Bullen have suffered just one defeat at home in the Bundesliga this term, with that defeat coming against Union Berlin earlier this month. They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways in this match. They have not suffered a defeat at home against the visitors and should be able to produce a strong performance.

Die Adler have suffered a couple of defeats in their last three games, in which they also failed to score. They were able to record a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture, but considering their struggles at Saturday's venue, they are unlikely to secure a league double.

As both teams are coming off a challenging game in the Champions League, we expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score or assist any time - Yes

