RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig are set to play host to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday for their latest Bundesliga game.
RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool yesterday in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Second-half goals from star forward Mohamed Salah and Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane secured the win for Liverpool.
Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart last Saturday in the Bundesliga. Austria international Sasa Kalajdzic put Stuttgart ahead, but Serbian wing-back Filip Kostic scored the equalizer for Eintracht Frankfurt.
RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head
In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. RB Leipzig have won three games, lost three and drawn four.
The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from Morocco international Aymen Barkok for Eintracht Frankfurt was cancelled out by a second-half strike from Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen for RB Leipzig.
RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-W
Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-W-W-W
RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig could be without Spanish left-back Angelino, young Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and Austria international Konrad Laimer, who are all nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Konrad Laimer, Dominik Szoboszlai, Angelino
Suspended: None
Eintracht Frankfurt
Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter will be unable to call upon the services of French right-back Almamy Traore, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian centre-back Tuta and Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada.
Injured: Almamy Traore
Doubtful: Daichi Kamada, Tuta
Suspended: None
RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI
RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Kevin Kampl, Tyler Adams, Amadou Haidara, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen
Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kevin Trapp, Stefan Ilsanker, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka, Erik Durm, Makoto Hasebe, Djibril Sow, Filip Kostic, Amin Younes, Luka Jovic, Andre Silva
RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction
RB Leipzig are 2nd in the Bundesliga table, two points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Julian Nagelsmann's side continue to impress on a consistent basis, which has seen the manager linked with the Bayern Munich job.
Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are 4th in the league table, 10 points behind RB Leipzig. Portuguese striker Andre Silva has arguably been their most important player, scoring 19 goals in 22 Bundesliga games.
Both sides have enjoyed a good domestic season so far, and a close match seems to be on the cards. RB Leipzig might just edge past Eintracht Frankfurt, although it will not be easy.
Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
