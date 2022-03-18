RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

In Bundesliga action this weekend, RB Leipzig will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Leipzig are flying high under manager Domenico Tedesco. They beat bottom-placed Greuther Furth 6-1 in their last game, recovering from an early deficit to mount a clinical comeback on away territory.

The Red Bulls are fourth in the league table with 44 points from 26 games. They will now look to continue their strong run on Sunday to stay alive in a tight race for UEFA Champions League football next season.

Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form at the moment. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win against Bochum in their last league game. They then advanced to the Europa League quarter-finals after beating Spanish side Real Betis 3-2 on aggregate on Thursday.

The visitors are ninth in the Bundesliga standings with 37 points from 26 games. They will now look to return to domestic action on Sunday with a win.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between Leipzig and Frankfurt. Both teams have won three games apiece, while the other six meetings have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season, playing out a third straight 1-1 draw.

RB Leipzig Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

RB Leipzig

Lukas Klostermann is dealing with a muscular injury and is a doubt for the weekend's game.

Injured: None,

Doubtful: Lukas Klostermann, Philipp Tschauner.

Suspended: None,

Unavailable: None.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Djibril Sow picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Bochum and is now suspended from Sunday's game. Ragnar Ache and Diant Ramaj remain on the sidelines due to injuries.

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Diant Ramaj, Danny da Costa.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Djibril Sow.

Unavailable: None.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XIs

RB Leipzig (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi; Josko Gvardiol, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan; Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs; Emil Folsberg; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Ansgar Knauff, Sebastian Rode, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Jesper Lindstrom; Rafael Santos Borre.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Leipzig are on an eight-game unbeaten run across competitions, losing just one of their last 13. They have one of the best home records in the league at the moment and will relish their chances on Sunday.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten run across competitions. They will, however, come up against an inspired Leipzig side that could snap that run.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt.

