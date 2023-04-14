RB Leipzig vs FC Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Augsburg lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs FC Augsburg Preview

FC Augsburg are currently in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of FC Koln last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts edged Hertha Berlin to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs FC Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against FC Augsburg and have won nine of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Augsburg's three victories.

FC Augsburg are winless in their last 10 matches against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga - their longest such run against any team in the competition at the moment.

FC Augsburg have picked up only one point from their six away games against RB Leipzig and have never defeated them at the Red Bull Arena in the Bundesliga.

After a run of three defeats in all competitions, RB Leipzig have won each of their last two games without conceding a single goal.

RB Leipzig have attempted 52 shots and have scored only one goal in their last three games in the Bundesliga - the joint-lowest such tally alongside FC Schalke 04 in the competition.

RB Leipzig vs FC Augsburg Prediction

RB Leipzig have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. Timo Werner has undergone a resurgence this season and will look to be at his best in this match.

FC Augsburg have a poor record at the Red Bull Arena and will need to make a few amends this weekend. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 FC Augsburg

RB Leipzig vs FC Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Timo Werner to score - Yes

