RB Leipzig vs FC Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

In the latest round of Bundesliga games, RB Leipzig and FC Koln go head-to-head at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday (October 28).

Leipzig picked up their second Champions League win of the season on Wednesday, seeing off Red Star Belgrade 3-1 at home. That was in keeping with their superb run of results in the Bundesliga, where they are on a seven-game unbeaten run since a 3-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on August 19.

With 17 points from eight games, Marco Rose’s men are fifth in the league.

Meanwhile, Koln got their campaign up and running with a 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday. Before hat, Baumgart’s men were winless in seven league games this season, losing six.

With four points from eight games, Koln are 16th in the standings, level on points with 17th-placed Bochum.

RB Leipzig vs FC Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 12 meetings, Leipzig have dominated the fixture, losing twice.

Leipzig are unbeaten in four games against Koln, winning thrice since a 2-1 loss in April 2021.

Koln are winless in five Bundesliga away games, losing three since a 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen in May.

Leipzig are unbeaten in seven league games, winning five since a 3-2 opening-day loss to Leverkusen.

RB Leipzig vs FC Koln Prediction

While Koln will look to pick up where they left off last weekend, standing in their way are a spirited Leipzig side who have flown out the blocks. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, expect the hosts to edge out Koln, who are without an away win this season.

Prediction: Leipzig 3-1 Koln

RB Leipzig vs FC Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Leipzig’s last six outings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings.)