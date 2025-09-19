RB Leipzig vs FC Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

The action continues in round four of German Bundesliga as RB Leipzig play host to FC Koln at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Ole Werner’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six games against Koln since April 2021 and will be looking to extend this impressive four-year streak.

Leipzig secured consecutive wins for the first time this season last Saturday when they edged out Mainz 1-0 at MEWA Arena thanks to a first-half strike from Johan Bakayoko.

Before that, Werner’s side kicked off the new Bundesliga campaign with a humbling 6-0 defeat against Bayern Munich on August 22, one week before bouncing back in a 2-0 home victory over Heidenheim.

Leipzig now go up against an opposing side whom they are unbeaten against in each of their most recent six meetings, a run stretching back to a 2-1 loss in April 2021.

On the other hand, Koln were involved in a six-goal thriller with Wolfsburg last weekend when both sides played out a 3-3 draw at the Volkswagen Arena.

Prior to that, Lukas Kwasniok’s men kicked off the league term with two consecutive victories, seeing off Mainz 1-0 on August 24, one week before claiming a 4-1 victory over Freiburg.

Koln, who gained promotion from 2. Bundesliga last season, head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last 13 matches across all competitions, picking up 10 wins and three draws since the start of May.

RB Leipzig vs FC Koln Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Leipzig hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won seven of the previous 14 meetings between the two teams.

Koln have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Leipzig are on a run of five consecutive home games without defeat against Kwasniok’s men, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in February 2018.

Koln are unbeaten in seven of their last eight competitive away matches, picking up five wins and two draws since early March.

RB Leipzig vs FC Koln Prediction

Koln have come out swinging on their return to the top flight and will be backing themselves to get the result at the Red Bull Arena.

While Saturday’s clash will be a tricky one for Werner’s men, they have bounced back nicely from their opening-day defeat and we are tipping them to extend their dominance in this fixture with a close victory.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 FC Koln

RB Leipzig vs FC Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the two teams)

