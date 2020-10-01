RB Leipzig vs FC Schalke 04 prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig host FC Schalke 04 at the Red Bull Arena on Matchday 3 of the Bundesliga on Saturday, as Julian Nagelsmann's side look to return to winning ways.
Leipzig could only manage a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen last week, in a game that saw first-half goals from Kerem Demirbay and Emil Forsberg.
Schalke are a club in crisis, and sacked manager David Wagner earlier this week. They are 18 Bundesliga matches without a win, in a run that stretches back to January, and have conceded 11 goals in two games so far this season.
They started the season with a crushing 8-0 defeat against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, and followed that up with a timid showing in a 3-1 defeat to Werder Bremen. Niclas Fullkrug scored a hat-trick for Bremen in a game that saw centre-back Ozan Kabak sent off for Schalke.
RB Leipzig vs FC Schalke 04 Head-to-Head
Lepizig have won four of their eight games against Schalke so far. They have only lost twice, with two games ending in draws.
RB Leipzig Bundesliga form guide: D-W
FC Schalke 04 Bundesliga form guide: L-L
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig have Spanish attacking midfielder Dani Olmo ruled out with injury, along with the Austrian midfielder, Konrad Laimer. Ibrahima Konate also remains a doubt.
Injured: Dani Olmo, Fabrice Hartmann, Konrad Laimer, Ibrahima Konate
Suspended: None
FC Schalke 04
If the horror start to their season was not bad enough, Schalke also have two leading midfielders and a centre-back ruled out due to injury. Suat Serdar and Omar Mascarell are both out, and Salif Sane remains a long-term absentee.
Kabak was sent off in the loss to Bremen and is suspended for this game.
Injuries: Omar Mascarell, Salif Sane, Suat Serdar
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: Ozan Kabak
RB Leipzig vs FC Schalke 04 Predicted XI
RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulcasi; Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban; Angelino, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Nordi Mukiele; Hee-Chan Hwang, Dani Olmo; Yussuf Poulsen
Schalke 04 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ralf Fahrmann (GK); Sebastian Rudy, Benjamin Stambouli, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka; Nassim Boujellab, Nabil Bentaleb; Mark Uth, Amine Harit, Rabbi Matondo; Goncalo Pacienca
RB Leipzig vs FC Schalke 04 Prediction
You cannot see any result other than a Leipzig victory in this one. Schalke are mired in an absolute horror, and with Manuel Baum having to settle into the squad mid-season, this game is going to be a bridge too far for Schalke.
Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-0 FC Schalke 04Published 01 Oct 2020, 23:12 IST