RB Leipzig vs FC St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

RB Leipzig will entertain FC St. Pauli at Red Bull Arena in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The hosts have won nine of their 20 league games and are in fourth place in the standings with 33 points. Die Kiezkicker are in 13th place in the table with 21 points and are seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Die Roten Bullen are winless in their last three games, playing two draws. After a 1-0 loss to Sturm Graz in the UEFA Champions League last week, they played a goalless draw against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga last week. They have played three consecutive draws in the Bundesliga and will look to return to winning ways.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last three league games. Their winning streak was halted after two games last week, as they played a 1-1 home draw against Augsburg. Noahkai Dominic Banks' own goal helped them take the lead in the 17th minute and Mert Kömür pulled Augsburg level in the 83rd minute.

RB Leipzig vs FC St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have crossed paths six times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with three wins. Leipzig have two wins and just one meeting has ended in a draw.

They met for the first time in the Bundesliga in the reverse fixture in September and played out a goalless draw.

They met in the DFB-Pokal second round in October and RB Leipzig registered a comfortable 4-2 home win.

FC St. Pauli have the second-best defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 22 goals in 20 games.

Four of the six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

RB Leipzig vs FC St. Pauli Prediction

Die Roten Bullen are winless in their last four league games, playing three consecutive draws. They have suffered just one loss at home in the Bundesliga this season and will look to build on that form.

Assan Ouédraogo, Benjamin Henrichs, and Xaver Schlager remain sidelined with injuries. Yussuf Poulsen will also sit this one out with a thigh injury while Kevin Kampl is likely to start from the bench.

Die Kiezkicker are unbeaten in their last three games, scoring six goals while keeping two clean sheets. They have won two of their last three away games while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form.

The visitors have a lengthy absentee list as Sören Ahlers, Sascha Burchert, Morgan Guilavogui, Manolis Saliakas, Karol Mets, Robert Wagner, and Simon Zoller will miss this match due to injuries. Lars Ritzka is in contention to fill in for one of the absentees here.

Leipzig have seen a drop in form recently but are unbeaten in their two meetings against FC St. Pauli this season. The visitors have a good defensive record this season and have conceded just once in their last three games. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 FC St. Pauli

RB Leipzig vs FC St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

