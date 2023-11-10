RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023 

RB Leipzig will host Freiburg at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had a largely solid league campaign and currently occupy the continental places. They suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Mainz in their last league outing but bounced back from that with a 2-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday to secure passage to the last 16 of the tournament.

Leipzig sit fifth in the league table with 20 points from 10 games and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Sunday.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have struggled to impress in their domestic assignments this season despite their strong performances on the continental stage. They played out a 3-3 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach last time out in the Bundesliga before thrashing TSC 5-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The visitors sit eighth in the Bundesliga standings with 14 points picked up so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest league results and return to winning ways in the competition this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between Leipzig and Freiburg. The home side have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won four times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The home side have won their last four games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last nine.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2019.

Leipzig have conceded nine goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only defending champions Bayern Munich (7) have conceded fewer.

Three of Freiburg's four league defeats this season have come on the road.

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Prediction

Leipzig's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will look to build on that this weekend. They are undefeated on home turf in the league this season and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Similarly, Freiburg saw their latest result end a run of three consecutive winless outings. They have, however, lost three of their last four away league games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Freiburg

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The visitors' last eight matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)