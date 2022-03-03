RB Leipzig vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig and Freiburg both return to league action this weekend and will lock horns at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in the 25th game week of the Bundesliga.

The hosts are in superb form at the moment, making it to the last 16 of the Europa League and semifinals of the DFB-Pokal this past week. They also picked up a 1-0 league win over Bochum in that period, with high-flying Christopher Nkunku coming off the bench to score the winner.

RB Leipzig sit fourth in the Bundesliga table with 40 points from 24 games. They will now be looking to continue their strong run and strengthen their grasp on a Champions League spot.

Like their hosts, Freiburg are also playing well at the moment and also qualified for the semifinals of the DFB-Pokal after dramatically beating Bochum 2-1 in their last game. They beat Hertha Berlin 3-0 in their last league outing via goals from Vincenzo Grifo, Kevin Schade and Lucas Höler.

Freiburg are level on points with their weekend opponents but sit a place behind in fifth due to a lesser goal difference. They will now be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between RB Leipzig and Freiburg. The hosts have won six of those games, while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The last meeting between the two sides ended 1-1.

RB Leipzig Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Freiburg Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Team News

RB Leipzig

Josko Gvardiol picked up a knock in the midweek cup game against Hannover 96 and is a doubt for the game. All other players are available to play.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Josko Gvardiol

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Yannik Keitel remains out with a broken toe and will not play on Saturday. Nicolas Hofler has been suspended from the game due to an accumulation of bookings.

Injured: Yannik Keitel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nicolas Hofler

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi; Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Lukas Klostermann; Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Kevin Kampl, Benjamin Henrichs; Dani Olmo; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Lukas Kübler, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Günter; Maximilian Eggestein, Jannik Haberer; Roland Sallai, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Vincenzo Grifo; Nils Petersen

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg Prediction

RB Leipzig are on a four-game winning streak, with a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, which has seen them score 19 goals. They have won nine of 12 home league games this season and will be relishing their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Freiburg have won their last three games on the bounce across competitions and have lost just one of their last seven. They are, however, going up against an inspired RB Leipzig and could just fall short.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Freiburg

Edited by Shardul Sant