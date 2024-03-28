RB Leipzig vs FSV Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs FSV Mainz Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in 16th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past VfL Bochum to a 2-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts thrashed Koln by a comprehensive 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs FSV Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won seven out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's five victories.

FSV Mainz have lost only one of their last six matches against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 4-1 margin in January 2022.

RB Leipzig have won each of their last three matches in the Bundesliga - more victories than they had managed in the eight league games preceding this run.

FSV Mainz picked up their third victory of the season by a 2-0 margin against VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga last week and have escaped the relegation zone for the first time since matchday 18.

FSV Mainz are winless in their last 17 matches away from home in the Bundesliga - the joint-worst such record in the club's history.

RB Leipzig vs FSV Mainz Prediction

RB Leipzig have come into their own in recent weeks and have a good squad at their disposal. Xavi Simons and Lois Openda can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

FSV Mainz have struggled this season and face a battle to stay away from the relegation zone. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 FSV Mainz

RB Leipzig vs FSV Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lois Openda to score - Yes