RB Leipzig vs Hamburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

RB Leipzig will host Hamburg at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. Despite multiple high-profile departures in the summer, the home side have adapted superbly and now sit third in the table with 13 points from six matches.

They played out a 1-1 draw away at Borussia Dortmund just before the break, with Christoph Baumgartner opening the scoring seven minutes into the contest before their opponents drew level midway through the half.

Hamburg can be proud of their efforts since returning to the German top flight this season, although there is still a long way to go. They carried out a 4-0 demolition of floundering Mainz last time out, with goals from three different players including Rayan Philippe, who netted a brace as the newly-promoted side recorded their first win over the 05ers in over a decade.

The visitors sit mid-table in ninth place, with eight points from six matches and will be looking to test their mettle against one of the stronger sides in the division this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Hamburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between the two teams. Leipzig have won four of those games while Hamburg have won once, with their final matchup ending level.

The two teams last faced off in the 2022-23 DFB Pokal campaign with the hosts winning the second-round clash 4-0.

The visitors' sole win in this fixture came back in February 2017 when they beat Leipzig 3-0 in a Bundesliga clash at the Red Bull Arena.

HSV have scored six goals in the German top-flight this season, the fewest of any team in the top-half of the pile.

Leipzig have managed just one clean sheet in their last six home games.

RB Leipzig vs Hamburg Prediction

Die Roten Bullen are undefeated in their last five matches picking up four consecutive wins in that period. They have won their two home games this season and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Die Rothosen have won two of their last three games after going winless in their previous three. They are, however, without an away win or goal in the Bundesliga this season and could lose here.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Hamburg

RB Leipzig vs Hamburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six matches)

