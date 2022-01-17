RB Leipzig vs Hansa Rostock prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

RB Leipzig are set to play Hansa Rostock on Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena in the Round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. A first-half penalty from Portuguese striker Andre Silva and a second-half goal from French midfielder Christopher Nkunku sealed the deal for Domenico Tedesco's RB Leipzig.

Hansa Rostock, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Christoph Dabrowski's Hannover in the 2.Bundesliga. A second-half goal from young midfielder Linton Maina secured the win for Hannover.

RB Leipzig vs Hansa Rostock Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig have won one game and lost the other one.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2014, with RB Leipzig beating Hansa Rostock 1-0, courtesy of a first-half goal from striker Daniel Frahn.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-D-W

Hansa Rostock form guide in the 2.Bundesliga: L-D-L-D-D

RB Leipzig vs Hansa Rostock Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco will be unable to call upon the services of defender Marcel Halstenberg and Swedish forward Emil Forsberg. There are doubts over the availability of French defender Nordi Mukiele and Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer. Guinea international Ilaix Moriba and Mali international Amadou Haidara are both representing their nations at AFCON.

Injured: Emil Forsberg, Marcel Halstenberg

Doubtful: Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer

Suspended: None

Not available: Amadou Haidara, Ilaix Moriba

Hansa Rostock

Meanwhile, Hansa Rostock will be without defender Lukas Scherff, while there are doubts over the availability of winger Maurice Litka. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jens Hartel is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Lukas Scherff

Doubtful: Maurice Litka

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Hansa Rostock Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Josep Martinez, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Solomon Bonnah, Sidney Raebiger, Kevin Kampl, Benjamin Henrichs, Dani Olmo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Yussuf Poulsen

Hansa Rostock Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Markus Kolke, Nico Neidhart, Thomas Meissner, Damian Rossbach, Calogero Rizzuto, Lukas Frode, Pascal Breier, Bentley Baxter Bahn, Simon Rhein, Haris Duljevic, John Verhoek

RB Leipzig vs Hansa Rostock Prediction

RB Leipzig have done been at their very best this season. A poor start to their campaign saw Jesse Marsch removed as manager, with Domenico Tedesco taking over. Despite spending big during the summer, RB Leipzig have endured a quiet Bundesliga campaign, and will look to enjoy a deep run in the DFB-Pokal.

Hansa Rostock, on the other hand, are 15th in the 2.Bundesliga. Not many expect them to beat RB Leipzig, but bigger surprises have occurred in football.

RB Leipzig will be the favourites.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-0 Hansa Rostock

Edited by Abhinav Anand