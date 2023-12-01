RB Leipzig vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

RB Leipzig will invite Heidenheim to the Red Bull Arena in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

The hosts fell to a 2-1 loss to Wolfsburg in their previous outing and dropped to fifth place in the league table. Yussuf Poulsen equalized for Leipzig in the 52nd minute but Wolfsburg restored their one-goal lead 14 minutes later, with Rogerio scoring his first goal of the season.

Leipzig suffered another narrow loss in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, giving away a two-goal lead against Manchester City. Loïs Openda's first-half brace put them in a commanding position in the match but the reigning champions dug deep to score thrice in the second half to register a comeback 3-2 win.

The visitors are winless in their last two league outings and, in their first game back from the international break, played out a goalless draw against Bochum last week.

RB Leipzig vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths six times in all competitions thus far and will meet for the first time in the Bundesliga. The hosts have a narrow 2-1 lead in wins and three meetings have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2. Bundesliga 2015-16 season, with Leipzig registering a 3-1 home win and the reverse fixture ending in a 1-1 draw.

Five of the six meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 8-5 in that period.

RB Leipzig have lost four of their last six games in all competitions. Interestingly, each of these defeats came in away games.

Heidenheim have registered just one win in their last seven games across all competitions, suffering five defeats.

Leipzig are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the Bundesliga, recording eight wins.

RB Leipzig vs Heidenheim Prediction

Die Roten Bullen have suffered four defeats in their last six outings, including two in a row since their resumption of play after the international break. They are unbeaten in three home meetings against the visitors though and will look to bounce back to winning ways.

Marco Rose does not have any fresh absentees for the match as Willi Orbán, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Dani Olmo, and Benjamin Henrichs are sidelined through injuries while Xavi Simons is a doubt due to a shoulder injury.

The visitors are winless in away games in the Bundesliga this season, with five of their seven defeats coming in their travels. They have conceded at least twice in five of their last seven games across all competitions and might struggle here.

Thomas Keller and Elidon Qenaj are sidelined through ACL injuries while Eren Dinkçi will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Considering Leipzig's 10-game unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga and unbeaten home run against the visitors, we back them to register a narrow win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Heidenheim

RB Leipzig vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Loïs Openda to score or assist any time - Yes