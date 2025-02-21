RB Leipzig vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

RB Leipzig will host Heidenheim at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have endured an overall difficult campaign but remain in contention for Champions League football as they sit fourth in the league table with 37 points from 22 matches.

They played out a goalless draw away at Augsburg last time out and had a chance to win the game at the death but failed to capitalize as Kosta Nedeljkovic's close-range header cannoned off the crossbar.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, have endured a poor campaign and look set to return to the German second tier after a historic 2023-24 season. They were beaten 2-0 by Mainz last time out in the Bundesliga before crashing out of Europe on Thursday following a 3-1 home defeat to Copenhagen in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League knockout playoff tie.

The visitors sit 17th in the league table with just 14 points from 22 matches. They are only one point above last-placed Holstein Kiel and risk ending the gameweek at the bottom of the pile should they fail to pick up a result in Saxony.

RB Leipzig vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark just the 10th meeting between Leipzig and Heidenheim since 2013. The hosts have won five of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just once, with their other three contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Heidenheim have conceded 45 goals in the German top flight this season. Only Kiel (57) have shipped more.

RB Leipzig vs Heidenheim Prediction

Die Roten Bullen have won just one of their last five matches and two of their last eight across all competitions. They have, however, won all but one of their last five games on home turf and will head into the weekend clash as clear favorites.

Heidenheim have lost their last two matches and six of their last seven. They are without a win in their last eight away league outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Heidenheim

RB Leipzig vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of Heidenheim's last eight away matches)

