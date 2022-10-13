RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022

RB Leipzig will welcome Hertha Berlin to the Red Bull Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday (October 15).

The hosts have endured a slow start to their campaign, finding themselves in 11th place after nine games. They are unbeaten in their last two games, though, playing out a 1-1 draw against Mainz last time around. Leipzig returned to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League against Celtic on Thursday and will hope to continue their winning run.

Hertha, meanwhile, have won just once this season but have avoided losses in their last five games, playing out four consecutive draws. Goals from Dodi Lukebakio and Suat Serdar helped them to a 2-2 stalemate against Freiburg last week.

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 12 times since 2016, with all meetings taking place in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig have dominated proceedings with ten wins to the visitiors' two, while one game has ended in a draw.

Leipzig recorded a league double over Hertha last season, scoring six goals across both games.

Hertha's only win at Leipzig came in the 2017-18 campaign, where they won 3-2. The only draw between the two teams has also taken place at the Red Bull Arena.

All but one meeting between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.

Leipzig have scored at least twice in all games against Hertha.

No team has played more draws (5) than Hertha in the Bundesliga this season, while Leipzig have drawn three.

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Leipzig have won three of their last four games across competitions and are on a three-game winning run at home. They have a solid record against the visitors and should be confident of a win.

Hertha have done well to avoid defeats in their last five Bundesliga games and will look to extend the unbeaten run. However, given Leipzig's dominance against the visitors, the visitors could fall short.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Hertha Berlin

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Christopher Nkunku to score any time - Yes

