RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig are set to host Hertha Berlin on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena in their next Bundesliga fixture.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a successful start to their Champions League campaign. Julian Nagelsmann's side beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 this week at the Red Bull Arena. A brace from an in-form Spaniard Angelino, on loan from Manchester City, secured the win for his side.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Stuttgart last Saturday at the Olympiastadion. Goals from German centre-back Marc-Oliver Kempf and former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gonzalo Castro ensured victory for Pellegrino Matarazzo's men.

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

In eight previous encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last met each other a few months ago in a pulsating fixture which ended 2-2. Germany international right-back Lukas Klostermann and striker Patrik Schick, now at Bayer Leverkusen, scored the goals for RB Leipzig, who had defender Marcel Halstenberg sent off in the second half.

A goal from midfielder Marko Grujic, now at Porto and a penalty from striker Krzysztof Piatek resulted in the stalemate.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-W

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-L-L

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin Team News

RB Leipzig have a few injuries to deal with. Austrian midfielders Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer, as well as right-back Lukas Klostermann and young German forward Fabrice Hartmann, are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Lukas Klostermann, Fabrice Hartmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin also have a handful of injuries. Young Dutch right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Slovakian right-back Peter Pekarik, Argentina international Santiago Ascacibar and defenders Lukas Klunter and Jordan Torunarigha are all nursing injuries.

Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, on loan from Arsenal, tested positive for coronavirus and is unlikely to play a role in the game.

Injured: Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Peter Pekarik, Santiago Ascacibar, Lukas Klunter, Jordan Torunarigha

Doubtful: Matteo Guendouzi

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Tyler Adams, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sorloth, Hwang Hee-chan

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Niklas Stark, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt, Vladimir Darida, Lucas Tousart, Dodi Lukebakio, Mathew Leckie, Krzysztof Piatek, Matheus Cunha

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

RB Leipzig have had an impressive start to their season under Julian Nagelsmann. Despite losing star striker Timo Werner to Chelsea, Die Roten Bullen have strengthened in key areas, with the arrivals of Alexander Sorloth, Hwang hee-chan and Justin Kluivert all adding depth to the attacking positions.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, have lost their last three league games. Despite heavy investment which has included signing midfielder Lucas Tousart and striker Krzysztof Piatek, Bruno Labbadia's side are yet to pick up form, and a positive performance against a strong RB Leipzig side could act as a catalyst to a better run of form.

RB Leipzig are seen as potential challengers to Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title, and have certainly begun the season in that fashion. They should be able to emerge victorious in this encounter.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Hertha Berlin

