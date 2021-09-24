RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig are set to host Hertha Berlin at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in the sixth game week of the German Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig's struggle in Jesse Marsh's era continued last weekend as the Red Bulls had to settle for a draw against Koln. The game ended 1-1 with Amadou Haidara leveling the scores for RB Leipzig after Anthony Modeste opened the scoring for Koln.

The draw at Koln means RB Leipzig have now failed to win any of their last three Bundesliga games and four in all competitions. They sit 12th in the table with four points from five games so far and will be looking to turn the tide against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin beat newly-promoted Greuther Furth 2-1 in their last game. A goal from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and an own goal helped the hosts overturn a one-goal deficit and pick up all three points.

Hertha Berlin, who began their Bundesliga campaign with three straight defeats, have now won back-to-back games in the league. They sit ninth in the table and will be looking to build on their newly found form against RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been just 11 meetings between RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin in the past. RB Leipzig have won eight of those games while Hertha Berlin have won just once. There has also been one draw between the sides.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season with RB Leipzig winning 3-0 away from home. Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele and Willi Orban all got on the scoresheet on the day.

RB Leipzig Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin Team News

RB Leipzig

Marcelo Sarrachi and Marcel Halstenberg are both unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Injured: Marcelo Sarrachi, Marcel Halstenberg

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Rune Jarstein, Jordan Torunarigha, Stevan Jovetic, Dedryck Boyata, Myziane Maolida and Lukas Klunter are all unavailable due to injuries and will miss Saturday's game. Krzysztof Piatek is a major doubt for the game as he recovers from a long-term injury.

Injured: Rune Jarstein, Jordan Torunarigha, Stevan Jovetic, Dedryck Boyata, Lukas Klunter, Myziane Maolida

Doubtful: Krzysztof Piatek

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol; Tyler Adams, Amadou Haidara; Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Dominik Szoboszlai; Andre Silva

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alexander Schwolow; Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai, Linus Gechter; Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Lucas Tousart, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Marvin Plattenhardt; Suat Serdar, Marco Richter; Ishak Belfodil

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

RB Leipzig have won none of their last four games across all competitions conceding 12 goals in that period. Their only Bundesliga win so far came on home turf and they will be hoping to replicate that on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin have picked up form after a slow start and have won their last two games. RB Leipzig should however get the win when they meet at the weekend.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Edited by Shardul Sant