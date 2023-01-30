RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2023

RB Leipzig are set to play Hoffenheim at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Bruno Labbadia's Stuttgart in the league. A brace from Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai secured the win for Marco Rose's RB Leipzig. Midfielder Chris Fuhrich scored the goal for Stuttgart.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, lost 4-1 to Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach in the league. A brace from midfielder Jonas Hofmann and goals from attacker Lars Stindl and Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf sealed the deal for Borussia Monchengladbach. Togolese winger Ihlas Bebou scored the goal for Hoffenheim.

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig have won eight games, lost three and drawn three.

French attacker Christopher Nkunku has scored 12 goals in 14 league starts for RB Leipzig.

Attacker Timo Werner has six goal contributions in nine league starts for RB Leipzig.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has 11 goal contributions in 14 league starts for RB Leipzig.

Croatian attacker Andrej Kramaric has seven goal contributions in 13 league starts for Hoffenheim.

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Prediction

RB Leipzig are currently 3rd in the league, two points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Under the management of Jesse Marsch last season, and then Domenico Tedesco, RB Leipzig looked uncertain on multiple occasions. Marco Rose, a manager seeped in the traditions of Red Bull football, has managed to stabilise the ship, with RB Leipzig once again looking like one of the best sides in Germany.

Fabrizio Romano



There’s still nothing signed but verbal deal prepared and intention clear: Laimer wants Bayern, Nagelsmann wants him since 2021.



Bayern are closing in on Konrad Laimer deal for 2023, confirmed as reported months ago. Verbal agreement almost ready. There's still nothing signed but verbal deal prepared and intention clear: Laimer wants Bayern, Nagelsmann wants him since 2021.

They will certainly lose star forward Christopher Nkunku though this summer. The 25-year old looks set to join Chelsea. Nkunku will hope that his potential spell with the London giants goes better than that of the previous RB Leipzig star forward who decided to move to Chelsea. Timo Werner is now back in Germany after two underwhelming seasons in England.

Fabrizio Romano



Christopher Nkunku, already sealed and signed for more than €60m from RB Leipzig;



Christopher Nkunku, already sealed and signed for more than €60m from RB Leipzig; Malo Gusto, deal at final stages with Olympique Lyon for more than €30m fee. Chelsea plan to get two signings done for season 2023/2024

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, and have lost four of their last five league games. They sold talented young attacker Georginio Rutter to Leeds United recently, and will hope that the likes of Andrej Kramaric and Mu'nas Dabbur are enough in attack for the remainder of the season, especially if they fail to sign a replacement.

RB Leipzig to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- RB Leipzig

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to keep a clean sheet- Yes

