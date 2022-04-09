RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig invite Hoffenheim to the Red Bull Arena in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts, undefeated in their last seven league fixtures, thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in their last league outing. In their midweek UEFA Europa League fixture, they played out a 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have found themselves in a rut at the moment, suffering two losses in a row. A brace from Takuma Asano condemned them to a 2-1 loss at home against Bochum in their previous outing.

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 12 times across competitions since 2016. Leipzig have dominated proceedings with six wins. Hoffenheim have three wins in this period, while three games have ended in draws.

In their last meeting at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in the Bundesliga in November, Die Kraichgauer won 2-0

RB Leipzig form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-D.

Hoffenheim form guide (Bundesliga): L-L-D-W-W.

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Team News

RB Leipzig

Amadou Haidara will miss the game with a knee injury, while Yussuf Poulsen is in contention to return following a groin injury. Tyler Adams should be available for selection after overcoming a thigh injury.

Injured: Amadou Haidara.

Doubtful: Benjamin Hendricks, Lukas Klosterman, Yussuf Poulsen.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hoffenheim

The visiting side have a lengthy injury list for their trip to Leipzig. Sebastian Rudy and Denis Geiger are out with positive COVID-19 tests, while Florian Grillitsch, Marco John, Benjamin Hubner, and Ermin Bicakcic will miss the game with injuries.

Meanwhile, Kevin Akpoguma, David Raum and Kevin Vogt are all out with one-game suspensions following the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Florian Grillitsch, Marco John.

Suspended: Kevin Akpoguma, David Raum, Kevin Vogt.

Unavailable: Sebastian Rudy, Denis Geiger (COVID-19).

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Predicted XIs

RB Leipzig (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi (GK); Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol; Angelino, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Halstenberg; Dani Olmo; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva.

Hoffenheim (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann (GK); Stefan Posch, Havard Nordtveit, Chris Richards; Pavel Kaderabek, Diadie Samassekou, Angelo Stiller, Bruun Larsen; Christoph Baumgartner; Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric.

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Die Roten Bullen will have to keep in mind their second-leg UEFA quarter-final fixture in the Europa League against Atalanta while fielding their starting XI here. The visitors have a lengthy list of absentees, which could have an impact on the outcome of this game.

Leipzig are unbeaten at home since December and should eke out a narrow win against their western rivals.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Hoffenheim.

