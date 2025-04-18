RB Leipzig vs Holstein Kiel Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Seeking to snap their six-game winless run, Holstein Kiel visit the Red Bull Arena to face RB Leipzig in round 30 of the German Bundesliga on Saturday. Zsolt Low’s men head into the weekend on a three-game winning streak against the visitors and will be looking to extend this impressive streak as they eye Champions League qualification.

RB Leipzig continued their push for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga as they picked up a thrilling 3-2 victory over Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena last Friday.

This followed a 3-1 win over 10-man Hoffenheim at the Red Bull Arena on April 5, a result which saw Low’s side’s run of two consecutive defeats come to an end.

Leipzig have picked up 48 points from their 29 Bundesliga matches so far to sit fourth in the standings, two points above fifth-placed Mainz just outside the Champions League qualifying spot.

On the other hand, Holstein Kiel failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against St. Pauli at the Holstein-Stadion.

Marcel Rapp’s men have now gone six consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing three and claiming three draws since March’s 1-0 victory over Union Berlin.

With just 18 points from 29 matches, Holstein Kiel are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings, five points behind Heidenheim in the relegation playoff spot.

RB Leipzig vs Holstein Kiel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Leipzig boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, compared to Holstein Kiel’s two wins.

Leipzig are unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 Bundesliga games, claiming four wins and six draws since mid-January.

Holstein Kiel currently hold the division’s worst away record, having picked up just seven points from their 14 games on the road so far.

Leipzig have lost just one of their last eight Bundesliga home games while claiming five wins and two draws since the start of December.

RB Leipzig vs Holstein Kiel Prediction

Leipzig will be excited to take on an out-of-sorts Holstein Kiel side who have failed to win their last six matches in all competitions.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Low’s men to come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Holstein Kiel

RB Leipzig vs Holstein Kiel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Holstein Kiel’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the visitors’ last seven matches)

