RB Leipzig vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig are set to play Koln at the Red Bull Arena on Friday for their next Bundesliga game.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Goals from experienced attacker Thomas Muller and Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski and an own goal from young Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol sealed the deal for Bayern Munich.

Goals from Portuguese striker Andre Silva and French midfielder Christopher Nkunku proved to be a mere consolation for RB Leipzig.

Koln, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Christian Streich's Freiburg in the league. A first-half goal from experienced French striker Anthony Modeste secured the win for Koln.

RB Leipzig vs Koln Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the advantage. They have won four games, lost two and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from striker Anthony Modeste for Koln was cancelled out by a goal from Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara for RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-W-L

Koln form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-L-W-W

RB Leipzig vs Koln Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be without defender Marcel Halstenberg, while there are doubts over the availability of American midfielder Tyler Adams. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Domenico Tedesco is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Marcel Halstenberg

Doubtful: Tyler Adams

Suspended: None

Koln

Meanwhile, Koln have no known injury issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Koln Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Nordi Mukiele, Amadou Haidara, Kevin Kampl, Benjamin Henrichs, Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg, Andre Silva

Koln Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Timo Horn, Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Jonas Hector, Salih Ozcan, Sebastian Andersson, Dejan Ljubicic, Florian Kainz, Anthony Modeste, Jan Thielmann

RB Leipzig vs Koln Prediction

RB Leipzig are currently 7th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. They have improved under the management of Domenico Tedesco, having endured a slow start under Jesse Marsch's guidance.

Koln, on the other hand, are 6th in the league, one point ahead of RB Leipzig. French striker Anthony Modeste has scored 14 league goals this season.

RB Leipzig should win here.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Koln

Edited by Abhinav Anand