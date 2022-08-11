RB Leipzig vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

RB Leipzig are set to play Koln at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. A goal from French forward Christopher Nkunku for RB Leipzig was cancelled out by a goal from young French midfielder Naouirou Ahamada for Stuttgart.

Koln, on the other hand, beat ten-man Schalke 3-1 in their most recent league game. Goals from centre-back Luca Kilian and Austrian midfielders Florian Kainz and Dejan Ljubicic secured the win for Steffen Baumgart's Koln. Attacker Marius Bulter scored the consolation goal for Schalke, who had experienced midfielder Dominick Drexler sent off in the first-half.

RB Leipzig vs Koln Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the advantage. They have won five games, lost two and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the league, with RB Leipzig beating Koln 3-1. Goals from France international Christopher Nkunku, Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo and Spanish left-back Angelino sealed the deal for RB Leipzig. Young winger Tim Lemperle scored the goal for Koln.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: D

Koln form guide in the Bundesliga: W

RB Leipzig vs Koln Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be without right-back Lukas Klostermann and Danish attacker Yussuf Poulsen, while there are doubts over the availability of Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Domenico Tedesco is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Yussuf Poulsen, Lukas Klostermann

Doubtful: Konrad Laimer

Suspended: None

Koln

Meanwhile, Koln manager Steffen Baumgart will be unable to call upon the services of Greece winger Dimitrios Limnios.

Injured: Dimitrios Limnios

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Koln Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Benjamin Henrichs, Xaver Schlager, Kevin Kampl, David Raum, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg

Koln Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marvin Schwabe, Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Julian Chabot, Jonas Hector, Tim Lemperle, Ellyes Skhiri, Dejan Ljubicic, Florian Kainz, Florian Dietz, Jan Thielmann

RB Leipzig vs Koln Prediction

RB Leipzig have sold Nordi Mukiele, Brian Brobbey and Tyler Adams this summer, while signing David Raum, Xaver Schlager and Timo Werner. With Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol attracting interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, it will be interesting to see whether RB Leipzig are willing to let go of more players.

Koln, on the other hand, finished 7th in the league last season. French striker Anthony Modeste scored 20 league goals last season, but the 34-year old has now joined Borussia Dortmund.

RB Leipzig to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Koln

