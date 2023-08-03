RB Leipzig vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2023

RB Leipzig will square off against Las Palmas at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Leipzig will travel back to Germany for the DFL-Supercup final against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena next Saturday after this friendly. They have played three official friendlies in the pre-season thus far, suffering a defeat and recording two wins, including a 9-2 thumping of fourth-tier side Altglienicke on Wednesday.

This is the final friendly of the season for the visitors, as well, who will play in La Liga this season after securing promotion last campaign. They enjoyed a good run in the pre-season, keeping four clean sheets in five games.

The visitors will play Mallorca at home in their La Liga opener next Saturday after this friendly.

RB Leipzig vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Saturday, though both the hosts and the visitors have experience in facing teams from Spain and Germany respectively.

In their five meetings against Spanish teams, the hosts have three wins to their name while suffering one loss, and playing a draw. Their last Spanish opponents were Real Madrid, whom they met in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League last season, recording a 3-2 home win.

The visitors have met just one German opponent thus far, facing Hertha Berlin in the erstwhile Fairs Cup in the 1969-70 season. They suffered a defeat and played a draw in the two legs, failing to score in the two meetings as well.

In their three friendlies thus far, the hosts have scored 14 goals while conceding four goals. The visitors have scored four goals in their five friendlies while conceding just twice.

RB Leipzig vs Las Palmas Prediction

Die Roten Bullen have a good record against teams from Spain and with the match being played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, they will have an advantage of playing in familiar surroundings.

They have enjoyed a good goalscoring run in the pre-season and are expected to score at least a couple of goals in the final friendly of the pre-season.

La Unión Deportiva have kept four clean sheets in their five pre-season friendlies. They have scored just four goals in that period as well and will look to improve upon that record in this match.

Nonetheless, considering Leipzig's current form and pseudo-home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Las Palmas

RB Leipzig vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lois Openda to score or assist any time - Yes