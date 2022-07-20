RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | Club Friendlies 2022

Liverpool are back in action with another friendly this week as they take on an impressive RB Leipzig side at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Preview

RB Leipzig finished in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have improved in recent years. The German outfit eased past Southampton by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Liverpool, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the Premier League table last season and narrowly missed out on the league title. The Merseyside giants defeated Crystal palace by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this game.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an excellent record against RB Leipzig and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams.

Liverpool have scored an impressive four goals in their two matches against RB Leipzig and have kept clean sheets in both these games.

Liverpool scored 94 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - only five goals behind Pep Guardiola's champions Manchester City.

RB Leipzig managed 58 points from their 34 Bundesliga games last season, narrowly edging Union Berlin to a place in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool also had the joint-best defense in the Premier League last season and conceded only 26 goals in their 38 matches.

Liverpool have conceded seven goals in their last five games in all competitions and have a few issues to address going into this game.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have impressive players in their ranks and will need to make the most of their pre-season tour. The Merseyside outfit is in the midst of a transition at the moment and will need to build on its form ahead of the new season.

RB Leipzig can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against elite European opponents in the past. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-3 Liverpool

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes

