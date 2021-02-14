RB Leipzig vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The Champions League returns on Tuesday and RB Leipzig will play Liverpool in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Covid-19 travel restrictions on UK travellers mean that RB Leipzig will play their 'home' game in the Round of 16 tie against Liverpool at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

A struggling Liverpool side will look at that with optimism as they try to keep themselves in the only competition where they still have a chance of going all the way. But they ought to be cautious not to make much of that as RB Leipzig are the farthest thing from being pushovers.

The Bundesliga side are second on the league table and go into the game brimming with confidence after exacting revenge on Manchester United and knocking them out of the Champions League in their previous European outing.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are on a four-match winning streak across all competitions and their record is in stark contrast to Liverpool's, who have lost all of their three latest Premier League matches.

The injury-ravaged Liverpool team will have to dig deep to squeeze out a positive result against an all-action RB Leipzig unit and also regain their lost confidence after their latest setback against Leicester City in the Premier League which has effectively knocked them out of the title race.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between RB Leipzig and Liverpool.

RB Leipzig form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Liverpool form guide: W-W-L-L-L

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Team News

RB Leipzig

Julian Nagelsmann rested Marcel Sabitzer, Dayot Upamecano and Alexander Sorloth in their weekend game against Augsburg. They are rested and good to go. Emil Forsberg continues to be sidelined with a knee injury. Dominik Szoboszlai, Konrad Laimer and Benjamin Henrichs are all unavailable as well.

Justin Kluivert was on the bench against Augsburg and he should be available when they take on Liverpool.

Injuries: Emil Forsberg, Dominik Szoboszlai, Konrad Laimer and Benjamin Henrichs

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Liverpool

Liverpool have a long list of injuries with David Milner being the latest addition. The veteran had to be taken off in the first half of the game against Leicester City. Fabinho was also ruled out of the game due to a muscle problem. It's not clear whether he will be available for Tuesday's game against RB Leipzig.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota

Doubtful: James Milner, Fabinho

Suspension: None

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Peter Gulacsi; Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Marcel Halstenberg; Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Tasende, Olmo, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sorloth

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been in awful form while RB Leipzig have had the perfect run of results in the buildup to Tuesday's game. Away from home with an injury-depleted squad, Liverpool will find it difficult to get the better of their opposition on Tuesday.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Liverpool