RB Leipzig vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

RB Leipzig are set to play Mainz at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Thomas Letsch's Bochum in the league. A goal from Serbian centre-back Erhan Masovic was enough to seal the deal for Bochum.

Mainz, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Christian Streich's Freiburg in their most recent game. A goal from Japanese winger Ritsu Doan for Freiburg was canceled out by a goal from Austrian forward Karim Onisiwo for Mainz.

RB Leipzig vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig have won seven games, lost three and drawn three.

French attacker Christopher Nkunku has 13 goal contributions in 15 league starts for RB Leipzig this season.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has 12 goal contributions in 21 league starts for RB Leipzig.

Portuguese striker Andre Silva has seven goal contributions in 18 league starts for RB Leipzig this season.

Austria international Karim Onisiwo has 10 goal contributions in 21 league starts for Mainz so far.

RB Leipzig vs Mainz Prediction

RB Leipzig are currently fifth in the standings and have won three of their last five league games.

They have done well under the management of Marco Rose. But their recent loss to Manchester City in the Champions League, where they conceded seven goals without reply, could prove to be a season-defining moment.

The likes of Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer look set to leave this summer. RB Leipzig have already started preparing for the future, having already confirmed the signing of in-demand Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg.

Mainz, on the other hand, are ninth in the standings and have won three of their last five league games.

The likes of Aaron Martin and Lee Jae-sung have done well this season for the club, while the club acquired French attacker Ludovic Ajorque from Strasbourg in January to supplement their attacking options. Ajorque has done well since joining; the 29-year-old has three goal contributions already.

RB Leipzig will look to get back to winning ways and should be able to triumph here.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Mainz

RB Leipzig vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to keep a clean sheet - Yes

