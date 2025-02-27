RB Leipzig vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

RB Leipzig invite Mainz to the Red Bull Arena Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Both teams have 38 points from 23 games, with Mainz in fifth, a place above Leipzig on goal difference.

Leipzig are unbeaten in five games and have drawn five of their last six league outings. They returned to winning ways after two consecutive draws on Wednesday with a 1-0 home win over Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal quarter-final. Benjamin Sesko scored the winner from the spot in the 69th minute.

Mainz, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three Bundesliga games, winning two. They beat FC St. Pauli 2-0 at home in their previous league outing, keeping their third consecutive clean sheet. Lee Jae-sung scored in the 67th minute before Paul Nebel doubled their lead in injury time.

RB Leipzig vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 17 times across competitions. Leipzig lead 8-5.

Leipzig registered a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October, scoring for the first time in three games in the fixture.

Mainz have won three of their last five league games, keeping four clean sheets.

Leipzig have drawn three of their last five games across competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Mainz have the second-best defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 24 goals in 23 games.

Four of their last five meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

RB Leipzig vs Mainz Prediction

Leipzig are unbeaten in their last six league outings, winning once. They have won four of their six home games in 2025, scoring 13 times. Although they have lost one of their eight home meetings against Mainz, they are winless in two home games without scoring.

Christoph Baumgartner is a confirmed absentee due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign last week. Yussuf Poulsen is a doubt, while Benjamin Henrichs, Assan Ouédraogo, Xaver Schlager and Antonio Nusa are sidelined with injuries.

Mainz, meanwhile, have registered back-to-back 2-0 wins and have lost four of their last six away games. Dominik Kohr picked up his 10th booking of the season last week and will serve a suspension. Phillipp Mwene was injured against St. Pauli and is a doubt, while Stefan Bell has a thigh injury and is unlikely to start.

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form, and considering their recent history, a closely contested draw could ensue.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 Mainz

RB Leipzig vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

