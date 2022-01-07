RB Leipzig vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

As Bundesliga action resumes over the weekend after a three-week break, RB Leipzig host Mainz at Red Bull Arena on Saturday in their first game of 2022.

In this mid-table clash, the hosts find themselves in 10th position in the league standings with 22 points, one place and two points behind Mainz. In their last fixture ahead of the winter break, they were defeated 2-0 at home by Arminia Bielefeld.

Mainz also suffered a defeat in their previous outing as they faced a 1-0 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt in December.

RB Leipzig vs Mainz Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 11 times since 2016, with all of these meetings coming in the Bundesliga. Leipzig have been the better side in this fixture and lead 6-3 in wins while two games have ended in a draw.

Mainz's all three wins in the fixture have come in their home games and two of them came in 2021. They last met in the opening fixture of the 2021-22 campaign at MEWA Arena with Moussa Niakhaté's early goal giving Die Nullfünfer a 1-0 win.

RB Leipzig form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Mainz form guide (Bundesliga): L-W-L-W-L

RB Leipzig vs Mainz Team News

RB Leipzig

Emil Forsberg will be a key absentee for the hosts as he is ruled out with a thigh injury and is expected back in February. Here are the rest of the absentees for Die Roten Bullen:

Dani Olmo - Hamstring injury & COVID-19

Konrad Laimer - Ankle injury

Marcel Halstenberg - Knee injury

Nordi Mukiele - COVID-19

Benjamin Henrichs - COVID-19

Amadou Haidara - International duty (AFCON - Mali)

Ilaix Moriba - International duty (AFCON - Guinea)

Injured: Marcel Halstenberg, Emil Forsberg, Konrad Laimer

Unavailable: Dani Olmo (COVID-19), Nordi Mukiele (COVID-19), Benjamin Henrichs (COVID-19), Amadou Haidara (International duty - AFCON), Ilaix Moriba (International duty - AFCON)

Suspended: None

Mainz

Adam Szalai has resumed training but is not expected back into the starting XI just yet. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visiting side:

Dominik Kohr - Muscle injury

Jerry St. Juste - Shoulder injury

Moussa Niakhate - COVID-19

Injured: Adam Szalai, Dominik Kohr, Jerry St. Juste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Moussa Niakhate (COVID-19)

RB Leipzig vs Mainz Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-5-2): Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Josko Gvardiol, Willi Orbán; Angelino, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Hugo Novoa, Dominik Szoboszlai; Andre Silva, Christopher Nkunku

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Robin Zentner; David Nemeth, Alexander Hack, Stefan Bell; Aaron Caricol, Jae-sung Lee, Anton Stach, Leandro Barreiro, Silvan Widmer; Marcus Ingvartsen; Jonathan Burkhardt

RB Leipzig vs Mainz Prediction

All seven of Mainz's losses in the Bundesliga this term have come on their travels while Leipzig have faced three losses at home. Leipzig have scored five goals more than the visitors and conceded five more as well.

Given Mainz's poor record in their travels, a narrow loss for them here looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Mainz.

Edited by Shardul Sant