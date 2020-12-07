RB Leipzig vs Manchester United: 5 key battles | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester United will take on RB Leipzig in the final matchday of Group H in the UEFA Champions League, and we could be in for an entertaining game as the Germans need to win to qualify.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side only need a draw to secure qualification for the knockout stages, but they are likely to face a stern test as Leipzig will need to win the game to climb above Manchester United in the group.

Both teams are in a good run of form. While Manchester United have lost just once – to PSG – in the last five games and have won the rest, Leipzig have played well despite mixed results.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side will head into the clash against Manchester United after an enthralling draw against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Let’s look at five key battles ahead of the clash at Red Bull Arena.

#1 Emil Forsberg vs Scott McTominay

There will quite a few midfield battles, but this one is perhaps the most important one. With Fred suspended, McTominay is expected to start alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba. The Scotland international will not exactly play the role of a holding midfielder, but rather more of a ball-winning role in midfield.

He is likely to come up against Emil Forsberg, who will have the attacking burden on his shoulders. Manchester United, unlike Bayern Munich who Leipzig faced on Saturday, will sit back, so Nagelsmann’s side will have to rely on Forsberg to provide the creativity and unlock the defense with his passing.

🇸🇪 Emil Forsberg this season = 🔥🔥🔥



A star at #EURO2020 🔜❓ pic.twitter.com/VhWf1UmkIr — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) December 7, 2020

The Swede has also excelled in a false nine role of late and is high on confidence after scoring one and assisting another against Bayern last weekend. McTominay can ill-afford to switch off come Tuesday.

#2 Angelino vs Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Angelino, despite playing at left-back and in a deeper midfield role, is Leipzig’s leading goal-scorer this season and has had an incredible few months so far. Apart from his goal-scoring, he has impressed with his marauding runs and defensive attributes in his own half. And he’s from on loan from Manchester City, so that makes things a bit more interesting as well, doesn’t it?

The left-back is likely to come up against Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has had a mixed season so far. Although he doesn’t let many players past him and is one of the best full-backs in one-v-one situations, there is the occasional lapse in concentration in his game that he needs to work on.

Wan-Bissaka is also not very good at defending crosses or passes into the far post and has time and again let opposition players slip in behind that particular phase of play. Angelino, with the form he is in, will hope to take advantage of that particular deficiency in Wan-Bissaka.

Angeliño has been directly involved in 7 goals [4⚽️ 3🅰️] in his last 10 appearances for RB Leipzig.



Developing into a really exciting player. 💥 pic.twitter.com/ytGu667qnC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 2, 2020

Manchester United will hope their right-back can stop Angelino’s crosses as well, as the Spaniard has a mean delivery on him.