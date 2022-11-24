RB Leipzig vs Radomiak Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2022

RB Leipzig will host Polish side Radomiak at the RBL-Training Center on Friday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

The German side endured a difficult start to their season but have been given a new lease of life under new boss Marco Rose and currently sit in the Champions League spots. They beat newly-promoted Werder Bremen in their last outing with Andre Silva and Xaver Schlager both getting on the scoresheet.

Friday's game will mark Leipzig's penultimate fixture of 2022 and they will now be looking to close out the year with a win.

Radomiak have had their struggles this season but sit comfortably above the drop zone and will be hopeful of better performances in the second half of the season. They were beaten 2-1 by Pogon Szczecin in their last game and will be looking to shake that off as they take on one of Germany's finest this weekend.

The Polish outfit will aim to put out a positive showing against Leipzig this weekend as they gear up for their return to competitive action.

RB Leipzig vs Radomiak Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between RB Leipzig and Radomiak.

The Bundesliga side are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

Radomiak have played out just two league draws this season, the joint-fewest in the Ekstraklasa so far.

Leipzig have scored 30 goals in the Bundesliga this season, only Eintracht Frankfurt and league leaders Bayern Munich have scored more.

Die Roten Bullen have scored at least one goal in their last 13 matches across all competitions.

RB Leipzig vs Radomiak Prediction

The German outfit are on a brilliant 13-game unbeaten streak and will be looking forward to this one. They are overwhelming favorites for Friday's game despite a handful of their players being out on international assignments or with injuries.

Radomiak are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost three of their last four matches. They have had their struggles on foreign grounds this season and could lose here.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Radomiak

RB Leipzig vs Radomiak Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

