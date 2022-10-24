RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as RB Leipzig lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Tuesday.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The home side played out a 3-3 draw against FC Augsburg over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the La Liga table at the moment and have been in exceptional form so far this season. Los Blancos eased past Sevilla by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

RB Leipzig English @RBLeipzig_EN







#WeAreLeipzig 🎙️ Marco Rose and Willi Orbán are speaking at the #RBLRMA press conference. Team news: @TimoWerner has completed light training and is fit again, but has not trained much. He'll be in the squad but is not yet ready to play 90 minutes. 🎙️ Marco Rose and Willi Orbán are speaking at the #RBLRMA press conference. Team news:ℹ️ @TimoWerner has completed light training and is fit again, but has not trained much. He'll be in the squad but is not yet ready to play 90 minutes.🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig https://t.co/zCjTsX63xE

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a predictably excellent record against RB Leipzig and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams.

The previous game between the two teams took place last month and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Real Madrid.

After a run of 11 defeats in 17 away games against German teams in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid have lost only one of their last eight such matches in the competition.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in European competitions and have scored at least two goals in each of these matches, bagging a total of 31 goals in the process.

RB Leipzig are on a two-game winning streak in the UEFA Champions League and are looking to secure three consecutive victories in the competition for only the second time in their history.

Real Madrid have won their last four away games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and have kept clean sheets in all these matches.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have thrived under Carlo Ancelotti's tutelage and are arguably one of Europe's best teams at the moment. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have stepped up to the plate this season and will want to make a different this week.

RB Leipzig are in poor form at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-4 Real Madrid

