RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2024

RB Leipzig will invite last season's semi-finalists Real Madrid to the Red Bull Arena Leipzig in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

The hosts finished second in the Group B standings, with their two losses in the group stage both coming against reigning champions Manchester City. The visitors enjoyed a 100% record in the group stage and were the Group C winners.

The hosts suffered consecutive losses in their first three games of the year but have bounced back well, with a win and a draw in their last two games. In their previous outing, goals from Benjamin Šeško and Loïs Openda helped them play out a 2-2 draw against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The visitors head into the match on a five-game unbeaten run, recording four wins. They met Girona in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash on Saturday, recording a statement 4-0 home win. Jude Bellingham was their talisman, bagging a brace.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns twice in the UEFA Champions League thus far, with both meetings coming in the group stage last season. Both teams registered home wins, including a 3-2 triumph for Leipzig and a 2-0 win for Madrid.

RB Leipzig have seen conclusive results in their last nine home games in all competitions, recording seven wins and suffering two defeats.

Real Madrid have suffered just two losses in away games this term, with both losses coming against local rivals Atletico Madrid.

Leipzig have scored at least twice in four of their last six home games in the Champions League, recording four wins. The visitors, on the other hand, have five wins in their last six away games in the competition, scoring at least twice in five games in that period.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Prediction

Die Roten Bullen have just one win in their last six games in all competitions, suffering three defeats. Interestingly, they have scored two goals apiece in their last four games and will look to build on that form. They have met Spanish teams just twice at home in competitive games and have an unbeaten record in these meetings, with a win and a draw.

Head coach Marco Rose has an almost full-strength squad for this crucial match, as Amadou Haidara is a doubt on account of a knee injury that kept him out of the Bundesliga meeting against Augsburg last week. Goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi has started between the sticks in the last two games for Leipzig and is expected to retain his place in the starting XI.

Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last five games, scoring 12 goals and conceding four times. They have won eight of their last 10 away games in all competitions and will look to build on that form. Carlo Ancelotti will have to make do without top-scorer Jude Bellingham for the trip to Germany as he picked up an ankle injury in the win over Girona.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid have fared well despite a few injury concerns, including Thibaut Courtois, and considering their impressive record in the Champions League knockout stage, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 Real Madrid

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Loïs Openda to score or assist any time - Yes