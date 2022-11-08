RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as RB Leipzig lock horns with SC Freiburg in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side eased past Koln by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts defeated TSG Hoffenheim 3-1 in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good record against SC Freiburg and have won six out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's four victories.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions against SC Freiburg, with their last three games ending in 1-1 draws in normal time.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their six home games against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga - the highest number of home games they have played against a single opponent without losing in the top flight.

RB Leipzig are leading in terms of points picked up at home this season with 16 points, while SC Freiburg's 14 points away from home is the highest tally in this regard so far.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming against Borussia Monchengladbach in September this year.

SC Freiburg have picked up 27 points from their 13 Bundesliga games so far - their best-ever tally at this stage of the competition.

RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg Prediction

RB Leipzig have shown considerable improvement over the past month and will look to make the most of their purple patch. The likes of Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku are often lethal on their day and have a point to prove this week.

SC Freiburg have exceeded expectations so far and will be intent on building on their stunning start to the season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-2 SC Freiburg

RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: SC Freiburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Timo Werner to score - Yes

