RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023

Schalke 04’s race for survival in the Bundesliga goes down to the wire as they take on RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday (May 27). Thomas Reis’ men sit one point away from safety amid a frenetic end to their turbulent campaign.

Leipzig maintained their sensational late-season form on Saturday, winning 3-1 at erstwhile leaders Bayern Munich to hand the Bavarian’s title charge a huge blow. Marco Rose’s side have won five games on the spin, including a 5-1 win over Freiburg to reach the DFB Pokal final on May 2.

With 63 points from 33 games, Leipzig are third in the Bundesliga, four points above fourth-placed Union Berlin.

Meanwhile, Schalke picked up a huge point in their battle against the drop, drawing 2-2 with Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend. That followed a 6-0 mauling against Bayern Munich on May 13, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

Reis’ side have picked up 31 points from 33 games to sit 17th in the league, one point off 15th-placed Stuttgart in safety.

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 12 meetings, Leipzig boast a superior record in the fixture.

Schalke have picked up three wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Leipzig are on a four-game winning streak against Die Knappen, scoring a staggering 18 goals and conceding once since a 3-1 loss in September 2019.

Reis’ men have lost three of their last four away games, with a 3-2 win at Mainz on May 5 being the exception.

Die Roten Bullen have won their last four home games across competitions, a run that started with their 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal quarterfinal on April 5.

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 Prediction

With their league position sealed and a DFB Pokal final on the horizon, Rose could name a weakened XI. That should give a desperate Schalke side a boost as they look to salvage their season. Schalke will likely struggle to claim all three points, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Leipzig 2-2 Schalke

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in eight of Leipzig’s last ten games.)

Poll : 0 votes