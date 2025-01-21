RB Leipzig vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Sporting Lisbon take on an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig vs Sporting Lisbon Preview

Sporting Lisbon are currently in 17th place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Portuguese outfit defeated Rio Ave by a comprehensive 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in 34th place in the Champions League table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 3-3 draw by VfL Bochum in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

RB Leipzig vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have never faced Sporting Lisbon in an official fixture in the UEFA Champions League and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week.

RB Leipzig have played each of their four matches against teams from Portugal in the UEFA Champions League in the group stage and have managed to win only one of these games.

RB Leipzig's last four matches against teams from Portugal in major European competitions have witnessed a total of 16 goals scored, with both teams scoring in each of these games.

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, teams from Portugal have won three of their four matches away from home against opponents from Germany in the UEFA Champions League.

RB Leipzig have lost all six of their matches in the UEFA Champions League this season.

RB Leipzig vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

RB Leipzig have an impressive squad at their disposal but have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The hosts have a point to prove at the moment and cannot put a foot wrong this week.

Sporting Lisbon are in the midst of a transition at the moment but have shown improvement over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 Sporting Lisbon

RB Leipzig vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sporting Lisbon to score first - Yes

