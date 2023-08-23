RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2023

RB Leipzig welcome Stuttgart to the Red Bull Arena Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Friday (August 25).

The hosts suffered a 3-2 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen in their campaign opener last week. New signing Loïs Openda scored on his Bundesliga debut, but it was not enough.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, got their league campaign off to a flying start with a 5-0 home win over Bochum last week. Serhou Guirassy and Silas Katompa Mvumpa bagged braces, while Dan-Axel Zagadou also got on the scoresheet, to move atop the standings.

Interestingly, it was the third straight season Leipzig went winless in their campaign opener, while Stuttgart extended their unbeaten record to three games.

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 10 times, with all meetings coming in the Bundesliga since the 2017-18 season. Leipzig lead 8-0.

Leipzig won 2-1 at home in their last Bundesliga meeting in January.

The hosts have never suffered defeats in their first two games of a Bundesliga season. They also have an unbeaten record in their first home game of the Bundesliga campaign.

Leipzig have a 100% record at home against Stuggart, keeping four clean sheets and conceding one goal .

The hosts have outscored Stuttgart 18-3 in 10 meetings.

Stuttgart have won their two competitive games of the season with a 9-0 aggregate score.

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Prediction

Leipzig's eight-game win streak, including a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup final, got snapped. They are unbeaten against Stuttgaart and have a 100% record at home, so they will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, have scored once in five games at Leipzig. Since Sebastian Hoeness took over as manager in April, they have lost twice in 14 competitive games, with one of them coming away.

While Leipzig have been the better side in this fixture, considering Stuttgart's form, expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Leipzig 2-2 Stuttgart

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dani Olmo to score or assist any time - Yes