RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2023 

RB Leipzig will host Stuttgart at the Red Bull Arena on Friday night in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side are enjoying life under manager Marco Rose and have now set their sights on a title challenge in the second half of the season. They carried out a 6-1 demolition of last-placed Schalke in their last game, with five different players getting on the scoresheet in an utterly dominant performance.

Leipzig sit second in the Bundesliga, with 32 points from 17 games. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play this Friday.

Stuttgart have endured a largely difficult campaign and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They played out a 2-2 draw against struggling Hoffenheim last time out and had looked set to come away with all three points after Wataru Endo's 77th-minute strike but came undone by a late leveler from Andrej Kramaric.

The visitors sit 14th in the league table, with just 16 points from 17 games. They will aim to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Leipzig and Stuttgart. The hosts are undefeated in their previous nine matchups, winning seven times and drawing the other two.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts have scored 37 league goals this season. Only league leaders Bayern Munich (51) have scored more.

Stuttgart have kept just one league clean sheet this season, the joint-fewest in the Bundesliga alongside Koln.

Leipzig have picked up 20 points on home turf this season, the joint-highest in the Bundesliga so far alongside Union Berlin.

The Reds are one of three teams in the German top-flight this season without an away league win.

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Predicted

Leipzig are on a 10-game unbeaten streak in the league this season and have not lost a competitive outing since September last year. They are undefeated on home turf in the league this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Friday's game.

Stuttgart are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last five league games. They have struggled on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 Stuttgart

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last nine matchups)

