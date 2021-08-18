RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig are set to play Stuttgart at the Red Bull Arena on Friday in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Bo Svensson's Mainz in their most recent Bundesliga game. An early first-half goal from French centre-back Moussa Niakhate ensured victory for Mainz.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, beat Stefan Leitl's Greuther Furth 5-1 in their last Bundesliga fixture. Goals from Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo, former Mainz midfielder Philipp Klement and attacker Hamadi Al Ghaddioui and a second-half brace from centre-back Marc-Oliver Kempf sealed the deal for Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart.

Young midfielder Jamie Leweling scored the consolation goal for Greuther Furth late in the second-half.

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig beating Stuttgart 2-0. Goals from Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara and Swedish attacker Emil Forsberg secured the win for RB Leipzig. Stuttgart had young French midfielder Naouirou Ahamada sent off in the first-half.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: L

Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: W

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be without Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi, while there are doubts over the availability of German full-backs Marcel Halstenberg and Benjamin Henrichs, as well as Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jesse Marsch is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Marcelo Saracchi

Doubtful: Alexander Sorloth, Marcel Halstenberg, Benjamin Henrichs

Suspended: None

Stuttgart

Meanwhile, Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo will be unable to call upon the services of forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa, young midfielder Lilian Egloff, winger Chris Fuhrich, Belgian mdifielder Orel Mangala, French midfielder Naouirou Ahamada, Guinean winger Momo Cisse and Dutch striker Mohamed Sankoh.

There are doubts over the availability of Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic and Danish midfielder Nikolas Nartey.

Injured: Orel Mangala, Momo Cisse, Mohamed Sankoh, Chris Fuhrich, Naouirou Ahamada, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Lilian Egloff

Doubtful: Sasa Kalajdzic, Nikolas Nartey

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Florian Muller, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Roberto Massimo, Atakan Karazor, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa, Philipp Forster, Daniel Didavi, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart Prediction

RB Leipzig have embarked on a new era under the management of Jesse Marsch. The Bundesliga club were successful under Julian Nagelsmann, and will be hoping to take the next step under their new boss.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, were one of the better teams in the Bundesliga last season. They have began the 2021/22 campaign brightly, and have some exciting young players capable of making the difference.

RB Leipzig should win here, but it will not be easy.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Stuttgart

