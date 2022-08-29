RB Leipzig vs Teutonia Ottensen prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB Pokal 2022-23

RB Leipzig will kick off their DFB Pokal title defence on Tuesday against Regionalliga North outfit Teutonia Ottensen.

The tie was moved to the Red Bull Arena after the lower tier side’s home ground reportedly suffered chemical damage, which rendered it unusable.

Leipzig picked up their first win of the new Bundesliga season on Saturday, seeing off Wolfsburg 2-0 on home turf.

Before that, Domenico Tedesco’s men were on a five-game winless run, claiming two draws and losing three. That included a 5-3 loss against Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup final in July.

Leipzig, who are the holders of the DFB Pokal, head into this game on a run of four home games without defeat, claiming three wins and a draw.

Meanwhile, Teutonia picked up their first set of consecutive wins in the new Regionalliga North campaign, as they brushed aside Werder Bremen II. Before that, they picked up a 3-1 victory away to Halstenbek-Rellingen in the Landespokal Bremen.

Teutonia have now won their last three games across competitions and will be eyeing a fourth straight win for the first time since September 2021.

RB Leipzig vs Teutonia Ottensen Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who will both look to come away with a victory and kick off their cup campaign on a high note.

RB Leipzig Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-L

Teutonia Ottensen Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

RB Leipzig vs Teutonia Ottensen Team News

RB Leipzig

Leipzig will be without Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann and Yussuf Poulsen, who have been ruled out through injury.

Injured: Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Yussuf Poulsen

Doubtful: Ilaix Moriba

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Teutonia Ottensen

The visitors boast a clean bill of health, and manager Nils Segelken is expected to name his strongest XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

RB Leipzig vs Teutonia Ottensen Predicted XIs

RB Leipzig (3-5-2): Janis Blaswich; Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Xaver Schlager; Josko Gvardiol, Hugo Novoa, Amadou Haidara, Dominik Szoboszlai, David Raum; Timo Werner, Andre Silva

Teutonia Ottensen (4-4-2): Marius Liesegang; Kevin Weidlich, Tjorben Uphoff, Marcus Coffie, Samuel Olayisoye; Emanuele Mirchev, Ridel Varela Monteiro, Luis Coordes, Fabian Istefo; Steinwender, Maik Lukowicz

RB Leipzig vs Teutonia Ottensen Prediction

Leipzig will be more than happy to have gotten an easy first round draw as they kick off their title defence against the Regionalliga North side. Considering the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, Leipzig should come away with an emphatic victory.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 5-0 Teutonia Ottensen

